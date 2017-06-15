In Christensen's Soviet Union, coal-fired power burns you!
The only way back for coal-fired power is via government ownership -- and Soviet-style command economics.
Jun 15, 2017
The only way back for coal-fired power is via government ownership -- and Soviet-style command economics.
At least one climate denialist is prepared to admit the truth of their position on electricity. Far-right Queensland MP George Christensen wants governments to return to the power-generation industry and build coal-fired power plants.
Powered by Taboola