Conflicts of interest abound in the story behind Ten's collapse
Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne have some questions for the players at Ten/Foxtel/News Corp/WIN.
Jun 15, 2017
Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne have some questions for the players at Ten/Foxtel/News Corp/WIN.
Conflicts of interest continue to emerge involving the Murdoch family in the collapse of the Ten Network. They have been everywhere from the moment Lachlan Murdoch joined the board in 2010, but the latest one raises questions about the role of Siobhan McKenna, who is not only Lachlan Murdoch’s key adviser in his private empire but also a senior executive of News Corp Australia who oversees its broadcasting interests.
Powered by Taboola