Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Companies

Jun 15, 2017

Conflicts of interest abound in the story behind Ten's collapse

Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne have some questions for the players at Ten/Foxtel/News Corp/WIN.

Share

Conflicts of interest continue to emerge involving the Murdoch family in the collapse of the Ten Network. They have been everywhere from the moment Lachlan Murdoch joined the board in 2010, but the latest one raises questions about the role of Siobhan McKenna, who is not only Lachlan Murdoch’s key adviser in his private empire but also a senior executive of News Corp Australia who oversees its broadcasting interests.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/15/conflicts-of-interest-abound-in-the-story-behind-tens-collapse/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.