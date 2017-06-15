Crikey Worm: London fire, contempt of court possible for ministers
Good morning, early birds. Three federal ministers are facing contempt of court for running their mouths, and Lachlan Murdoch is making a play for Ten. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
The Victorian judicial system has taken a very dim view of federal Liberal ministers criticising Victorian judges’ decisions concerning terror suspects. Health Minister Greg Hunt, Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge have received letters from the Victorian judicial registrar, each saying that it “requires you or your legal representatives to appear before the Court of Appeal on Friday 16 June 2017 at 11.30am to make submissions as to why you should not be referred for prosecution for contempt”. The three were enthusiastically quoted in The Australian on Tuesday slamming Victoria’s approach to terror suspects as an “ideological experiment” that was ignoring the threat posed by terrorism and “eroding trust in the legal system”. Victoria is considering tough new laws that would allow terror suspects to be detained without charge for two weeks and keep criminals in detention after sentences are served, bringing Victoria’s laws into line with those in the much harsher New South Wales.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.