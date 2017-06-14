A few days prior to the storm that engulfed her last month — over comments opposing marriage equality and calling trans kids “the work of the devil”– former tennis great Margaret Court and her husband Barry (a former president of the Western Australian Liberal Party) were attempting to lobby politicians to back their pick for Gillian Triggs’ replacement as president of the Australian Human Rights Commission. According to a report in Tuesday’s Australian, a letter to former prime minister John Howard suggested he should also support Augusto Zimmerman. He is a WA based, Brazilian born legal academic and a member of the Victory Life Church in which Court is a pastor. “He is a good Christian” the letter told Howard.
