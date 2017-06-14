'Insecure work' or 'alternative employment'? Three things you missed at the Fair Work hearings.
Employers actually quite like the Shoppies union, while unions would rather not talk about it, and Bridget Mackenzie goes hard.
Jun 14, 2017
Employers actually quite like the Shoppies union, while unions would rather not talk about it, and Bridget Mackenzie goes hard.
The Senate inquiry into corporate avoidance of the Fair Work Act continued last week, with the peak body for unions and employers being grilled by senators about various trends in employment law. Here are a few things you may have missed:
Powered by Taboola