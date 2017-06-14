Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jun 14, 2017

'Insecure work' or 'alternative employment'? Three things you missed at the Fair Work hearings.

Employers actually quite like the Shoppies union, while unions would rather not talk about it, and Bridget Mackenzie goes hard.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

The Senate inquiry into corporate avoidance of the Fair Work Act continued last week, with the peak body for unions and employers being grilled by senators about various trends in employment law. Here are a few things you may have missed:

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/14/three-things-you-missed-at-the-senate-fair-work-hearings/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.