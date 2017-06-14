Immigration's cruelty and incompetence has a price tag: detainees win $70 million settlement
There's a new entry on the Department of Immigration's long list of bungles: it now has to pay $70 million in compensation to Manus Island detainees.
Jun 14, 2017
The disaster-prone Immigration Department has inflicted an extraordinary $70 million cost on the taxpayer after the Commonwealth chose to settle a class action over its Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea just hours before a mammoth trial was about to get underway in Victoria.
