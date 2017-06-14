Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Jun 14, 2017

Immigration's cruelty and incompetence has a price tag: detainees win $70 million settlement

There's a new entry on the Department of Immigration's long list of bungles: it now has to pay $70 million in compensation to Manus Island detainees.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The disaster-prone Immigration Department has inflicted an extraordinary $70 million cost on the taxpayer after the Commonwealth chose to settle a class action over its Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea just hours before a mammoth trial was about to get underway in Victoria.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/14/manus-island-detainees-win-70-million-settlement-in-case-against-immigration-department/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.