Jun 14, 2017

Who really killed Channel Ten?

Is Nick Falloon really to blame for the death spiral of Channel Ten?

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The board of the embattled Ten Network has met again today, and the company is being put into voluntary administration. There won’t be a rose-coloured view of how Ten got to this position on the conflicted five-person board (with only two independent directors). In a moment’s candour all would agree the problems go back years.

