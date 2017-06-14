One Nation turns Green and Lambie a bit hazy in medical cannabis debate
An unusual alliance of senators including the Greens and One Nation teamed up against the government to allow fast-tracked access to medicinal cannabis.
Jun 14, 2017
An unusual alliance of senators including the Greens and One Nation teamed up against the government to allow fast-tracked access to medicinal cannabis.
A group of unlikely allies teamed up in the Senate on Tuesday to fast-track access to medicinal cannabis for people suffering from terminal illnesses.
Powered by Taboola