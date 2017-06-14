Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jun 14, 2017

One Nation turns Green and Lambie a bit hazy in medical cannabis debate

An unusual alliance of senators including the Greens and One Nation teamed up against the government to allow fast-tracked access to medicinal cannabis.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

medicinal cannabis Australia

A group of unlikely allies teamed up in the Senate on Tuesday to fast-track access to medicinal cannabis for people suffering from terminal illnesses.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/14/greens-one-nation-united-medicinal-cannabis/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.