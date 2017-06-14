Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Clear win for Nine, up against not much from the other networks.
Jun 14, 2017
It was Seven’s night easily in the metros and regions. Nine did poorly and Ten did OK thanks to a solid night for Masterchef (1.25 million nationally). Seven’s First Dates (790,000 nationally) and Nine’s Love Child (784,000 nationally) were very weak, verging on flop territory. Seven’s House Rules was a bit of program spakfilla with the “top 10 reveals” — it was designed to milk the audience and it worked, with 1.24 million viewers nationally.
