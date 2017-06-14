Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 14, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Clear win for Nine, up against not much from the other networks.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

It was Seven’s night easily in the metros and regions. Nine did poorly and Ten did OK thanks to a solid night for Masterchef (1.25 million nationally). Seven’s First Dates (790,000 nationally) and Nine’s Love Child (784,000 nationally) were very weak, verging on flop territory. Seven’s House Rules was a bit of program spakfilla with the “top 10 reveals” — it was designed to milk the audience and it worked, with 1.24 million viewers nationally.

