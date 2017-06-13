Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 13, 2017

Ten needs a $250m loan or it's screwed

Without the loan, Ten could go into administration, write Glenn Dyer and Emily Watkins.

The Ten Network could fall into the hands of administrators as the troubled network was unable to give assurances today it would be able to finance a new $250 million loan. It needs the loan to keep solvent and trading as a going concern.

One thought on “Ten needs a $250m loan or it’s screwed 

  1. Xoanon

    Do we really need three commercial FTA TV networks? In the long term, are any of them viable at all? If they have a future, it’s probably as online streaming services with an Australian character and content. They should be planning for that now. The future comes at you fast.

