Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Europe

Jun 13, 2017

Share

Interviewer: What’s the naughtiest thing you’ver ever done?

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

9 comments

Leave a comment

9 thoughts on “Rundle: how Jeremy Corbyn might have saved the UK 

  1. Ray Ray

    Love the Catcher in the Rye reference. Ms May does come across as a fighter though, so likely won’t go down without one.

    1. Michael Quincey O'Neill

      A fighter who doesn’t debate?

    2. Joshua Saunders

      The last line brought to my mind the last line of In Cold Blood. A dreadfully sad tale about a pointless and doomed criminal enterprise…

  2. paddy

    Of all the wondrous lunacy that following the UK elections has delivered, apart from the Tories losing Kensington to Labour of course, the absolute best bit, is the Queen’s speech having to be delayed because it takes 3 days for the ink to dry on the goatskin!
    I too, had to check multiple sources to make sure that wasn’t just a bit of lame trolling.
    I doubt even the Trumpster could come up with anything quite so insane.

    1. zut alors

      Depending on the type of ink & type of (normal) paper occasionally ink doesn’t completely dry & will still smear weeks later.

      When the monarch’s speech is read off a laptop it will be a sign civilisation is screwed.

  3. Owen Richardson

    IWhen was Johnson not seen as a blond buffoon? … but really, though, doesn’t the Johnson for PM thing keep resurfacing simply because he is good clickbait?

    Helen Lewis and Stephen Bush were on the New Statesman podcast a couple of days ago saying that Johnson has toned the eccentricities down of late, which has only left him seeming surly and charmless.

  4. Robert Smith

    Doesn’t Corbyn still have the problem that although he is popular with party members a large proportion of his MPs don’t support him & won’t serve in his shadow ministry?

  5. klewso

    Is there such a thing as “The Wicker Woman” – yet?

    1. zut alors

      You’re terrible, Muriel.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/13/theresa-may-will-go-and-the-uk-tories-could-crumble-in-2017-election-washup/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.