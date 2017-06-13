The government wants to ban foreign donations -- except the significant ones, of course
It's not the constitution but the cash that would be at risk if there was an across-the-board ban on foreign donations.
Jun 13, 2017
All major parties appear now to want a ban on foreign donations, but the government looks set to exempt a certain class of foreign donations — coincidentally (we’re sure), those that make large donations to the major parties.
One thought on “The government wants to ban foreign donations — except the significant ones, of course ”
How would it breach the constitution? The ban on developers in NSW was found legal and surely donating to a party is not part of the implied right of free speech.