Jun 13, 2017

The government wants to ban foreign donations -- except the significant ones, of course

It's not the constitution but the cash that would be at risk if there was an across-the-board ban on foreign donations.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

All major parties appear now to want a ban on foreign donations, but the government looks set to exempt a certain class of foreign donations — coincidentally (we’re sure), those that make large donations to the major parties. 

1 comments

One thought on “The government wants to ban foreign donations — except the significant ones, of course 

  1. old greybearded one

    How would it breach the constitution? The ban on developers in NSW was found legal and surely donating to a party is not part of the implied right of free speech.

