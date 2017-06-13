Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 13, 2017

Michael West v The Australian ... Guardian goes tabloid ... terrorist TV ...

Michael West went the full Godwin in his ongoing feud with The Australian over the Oz's hatred of GetUp.

Emily Watkins

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, The Australian‘s campaign against GetUp has dragged in business journalist Michael West, and he’s hit back. And Channel Nine has been named in a lawsuit over the death of a man in a 2013 Melbourne siege.

One thought on “Michael West v The Australian … Guardian goes tabloid … terrorist TV … 

  1. klewso

    What I can’t understand is how the residents of Conserviton Central seem so pissed off at the effrontery of “foreign owned and politically active” m.o. of GetUp! : as if Limited News isn’t a foreign owned, politically active entity, agitating, trying to influence perceptions, for it’s own political outcomes itself?
    Don’t they have mirrors in Conserviton?

