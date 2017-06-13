George Brandis' encryption claims show just how ignorant he is
George Brandis appears to not even have the most basic understanding of encryption even as he talks about wanting to break it.
Jun 13, 2017
The Attorney-General, it appears, knows as much about encryption as he does about data retention. Despite every perpetrator of recent terror attacks in the UK and Australia — and pretty much everywhere else — already being identified as a potential threat to security agencies, George Brandis thinks the real issue is extending surveillance into encrypted communications, the use of which, the government is enthusiastically briefing journalists, has exploded in recent years.
