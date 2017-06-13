The ABC can't (and shouldn't) produce more local drama content
The ABC cannot produce more Australian drama for a simple reason: it's too damn expensive.
Jun 13, 2017
The ABC cannot produce more Australian drama for a simple reason: it's too damn expensive.
It comes around every three or four years — an orchestrated push to pressure the ABC into spending more of its budget on locally produced drama. This time the lead agitator is former ABC TV boss Kim Dalton. A career bureaucrat, not broadcaster, Dalton penned a “paper” in late April calling for the government to impose content quotas on the national broadcaster.
Powered by Taboola