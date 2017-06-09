Rundle: singing in the pub as Corbyn pulls off what Blair never could
It is now not impossible that in a week or so Jeremy Corbyn could be the next PM of the UK.
Jun 9, 2017
It is now not impossible that in a week or so Jeremy Corbyn could be the next PM of the UK.
We’ll be singing, when we’re winning … in the saloon bar of the Three Compasses, we’re singing, yelling, thumping the tables. The Hackney pub, swarmed by the Momentum movement since the polls closed, is living and dying on the slow drip drip drip of results, starting from 10pm, when the polls closed, and the first exit polls came out.
Powered by Taboola