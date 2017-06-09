Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 9, 2017

No going back on energy, says Finkel Review

As expected, the Finkel electricity market review sees a Clean Energy Target as the best -- and cheapest -- way forward to address Australia's energy problems while moving to zero emissions.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Declaring that “there is no going back from the massive industrial, technological and economic changes facing our electricity system,” the review of Australia’s electricity market led by Chief Scientist Alan Finkel has, as expected, recommended a Clean Energy Target as the primary mechanism for establishing a reliable and secure energy sector.

