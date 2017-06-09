Comey brings the sleaze, but will it be enough?
The James Comey testimony is must-watch TV in the United States, with that infamous "pee tape" front and centre. But will it be enough to bring down Donald Trump? Hannah Ryan and Max Chalmers report.
Jun 9, 2017
Bars in Brooklyn and Washington DC opened early on Thursday as the nation and the world sat gripped for two and a half hours of Senate testimony. The star witness: James Comey, former FBI director dumped by Donald Trump in May, at the very moment his agency was digging into the Trump campaign’s alleged connections with Russia. Comey had six years left in his term the day he was fired.
