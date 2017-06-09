James Comey: former FBI director, whistleblower, hypocrite
James Comey's decision to leak against Donald Trump typifies the hypocrisy of the intelligence establishment about official and unofficial leaks.
Jun 9, 2017
While former FBI director James Comey overnight provided chapter and verse to Congress on Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice in relation to the investigation of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Comey also put on vivid display the hypocrisy of the security establishment about leaking when he confirmed that he was, in fact, a leaker himself:
