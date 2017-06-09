Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: all football, all the time
Hope you like footy ...
Jun 9, 2017
Hope you like footy ...
A feat of football last night as the NRL on Nine went up against the AFL on Seven, and the World Cup qualifier was on Nine’s Go network. The NRL game between Cronulla and the Melbourne Storm (a re-run of last year’s grand final, won by Cronulla, and the second game this season between the two — the first was won by Cronulla) was won by Melbourne, the Swans beat the Bulldogs, and Australia won the World Cup soccer qualifier. The bottom line is that the NRL game was on free-to-air and on pay TV.
The NRL game had 700,000 national viewers on Nine and Gem, and 235,000 on Fox Sports, the AFL had 640,000 on Seven and 7mate and 187,000 on Fox Sports, while the soccer had 371,000 on GO (Nine) and 179,000 on Fox Sports.
In regional markets, Seven news was tops with 671,000, Seven news/TT was second with 517,000, The 5.30pm part of The Chase was on 475,000, ACA was 4th with 360,000 and the 7pm ABC news was fifth with 354,000
And by the way the ABC News (News 24) coverage of the UK election on Friday morning was weak and uninformed and focusing too much on ABC people in London. UK news sites were reporting that Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd (she replaced Theresa May in the role) lost a 7000 majority in her seat of Hastings and was forced to a recount, and that the early coverage in UK Tory supporters (such as the Daily Mail) had turned on Theresa May. That was all ignored, and if I could pick that up from a couple of UK news sites, then why not producers at ABC News or in London? Pollster Anthony Green concentrated too much on the unknown — the evolving vote, which he compared to the exit poll. The reality is that the count was confused and far more dramatic. He should have been looking at some of the early votes, and Amber Rudd being forced to a recount was early (biggish) news.
The big story is the failure of the snap poll strategy, the damage it could do to the Tories and the Prime Minister and Brexit, not if the exit poll is accurate and the “swing” or whatever. It was clear that a 19-point lead at the start of the campaign seven weeks ago has been eroded and the Tories forced into a very close result (and the Scottish National Party seems to be a big loser, but that also seems to have escaped the ABC in London on Friday morning).
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
*Pre-empted in some markets by the AFL coverage
Top metro programs:
*Pre-empted in some markets by the AFL coverage
Losers: Anyone who didn’t like food (Masterchef) or football (three codes).
Metro news and current affairs:
*Pre-empted in some markets by the AFL coverage
Morning (National) TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.
Powered by Taboola