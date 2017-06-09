Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 9, 2017

Don't ignore the profound electoral anger about power prices and corporate greed

Attempts to resolve the energy-climate issue are occurring against the backdrop of growing voter fury about power prices and the wider economy. Business as usual is not an option.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

There’s a strong incentive for both the government and the opposition to work out a solution on energy policy, and it’s the same incentive that Tony Abbott has to campaign hard against it. Consumers face a wave of big power price increases in coming months — partly due to the lack of investment in energy capacity, but partly also because power companies, including government-owned companies, have been gaming a wholly inadequate regulatory system and the hapless regulators supposedly overseeing it. Power companies stand to make a killing at a time when consumers have endured two years of stagnant wages and, more recently, declining real wages.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Don’t ignore the profound electoral anger about power prices and corporate greed 

  1. zut alors

    It would help if a bald fact was aired. Shorten (& shadow minister Mark Butler) should simply state:
    – what was the overall average price per Mwh prior to Abbott ‘axing the tax’
    – what is the overall average price per Mwh today.

    That fool, Pyne, was on breakfast TV this morning claiming the price had dropped after the carbon price was killed off. A superb example of politicians being far removed from the daily experience of voters. Shorten should give us the simple facts, not the usual vagaries which predictably refute the government’s ludicrous claims. Facts.

