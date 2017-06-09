There’s a strong incentive for both the government and the opposition to work out a solution on energy policy, and it’s the same incentive that Tony Abbott has to campaign hard against it. Consumers face a wave of big power price increases in coming months — partly due to the lack of investment in energy capacity, but partly also because power companies, including government-owned companies, have been gaming a wholly inadequate regulatory system and the hapless regulators supposedly overseeing it. Power companies stand to make a killing at a time when consumers have endured two years of stagnant wages and, more recently, declining real wages.
One thought on “Don’t ignore the profound electoral anger about power prices and corporate greed ”
It would help if a bald fact was aired. Shorten (& shadow minister Mark Butler) should simply state:
– what was the overall average price per Mwh prior to Abbott ‘axing the tax’
– what is the overall average price per Mwh today.
That fool, Pyne, was on breakfast TV this morning claiming the price had dropped after the carbon price was killed off. A superb example of politicians being far removed from the daily experience of voters. Shorten should give us the simple facts, not the usual vagaries which predictably refute the government’s ludicrous claims. Facts.