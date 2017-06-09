Will Macron's nascent political movement break out and fly, or die in the egg?
French President Emmanuel Macron faces a series of fresh challenges ahead of France's legislative elections, writes former France correspondent Richard Ogier.
Jun 9, 2017
Just as the fog was beginning to clear for France, with the election of positive-thinking reformist President Emmanuel Macron, old demons of the French political culture have again reared their ugly heads. And the consequences could be dramatic.
