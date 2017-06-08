Razer and Corbyn sitting in a tree M-A-R-X-I-S-M
Oi, media! It's time to write about policies, not bruschetta and jam.
Jun 8, 2017
Oi, media! It's time to write about policies, not bruschetta and jam.
As UK “reporting” has largely had it for eighteen months, Jeremy Corbyn is every bit as fit to rule Her Majesty’s Government as a corgi. A Trotskyist corgi who favours unfashionable footwear, despises women and is supported only by morons. The anti-austerity politician is not to be trusted, as he doesn’t eat biscuits and conceals his ideology in a beard. It seems possible that he shot Harambe. Oddly, it no longer seems impossible that he will today restore a little political health to his Labour party, one ailing since the time of Gordon Brown.
Powered by Taboola