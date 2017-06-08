Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 8, 2017

Journalists continue to leave Fairfax ... the UK papers' election coverage ... Mamamia does news ...

The long list of journos leaving Fairfax continues, and the UK papers pull out all stops for their election editions. Plus more media tidbits.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the long list of journalists leaving Fairfax continues and the UK papers pull out all stops for their election editions.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Journalists continue to leave Fairfax … the UK papers’ election coverage … Mamamia does news … 

  1. Paul

    A similar assessment can be made of the overwhelming majority of expert commentators in the liberal press here. You do not have to be an UK Blairite to be smug, superior, self satisfied, have huge self esteem and no self reflection and have a disdain for reality and observable facts, you can be an Aussie political reporter/commentator working for Fairfax or The Guardian.

