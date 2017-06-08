LET the fight begin -- Turnbull must defeat Abbott over energy
Tony Abbott's socialist insistence on propping up coal sets him on course for a showdown with the Prime Minister. And it's one Malcolm Turnbull must win.
Jun 8, 2017
Tony Abbott and the coal fetishists of the Liberal Party are spoiling for a fight over a possible Low Emissions Target (LET). And it’s a fight Malcolm Turnbull needs to have and needs to win.
