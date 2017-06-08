Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Jun 8, 2017

Keeping suspected terrorists in high-security prisons is a terrible idea

Our prison system thinks it is acceptable to subject troubled young people to enduring isolation, boredom, capricious discipline and humiliation.

Greg Barns —

Greg Barns

Share

When it comes to Yacqub Khayre — the young man responsible for killing a 36-year-old man and kidnapping a woman in Melbourne’s Brighton earlier this week — no politician wants to address the extent of how the Victorian prison system contributed to the “Brighton siege”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/08/keeping-suspected-terrorists-in-high-security-prisons-is-a-terrible-idea/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.