Keeping suspected terrorists in high-security prisons is a terrible idea
Jun 8, 2017
Our prison system thinks it is acceptable to subject troubled young people to enduring isolation, boredom, capricious discipline and humiliation.
When it comes to Yacqub Khayre — the young man responsible for killing a 36-year-old man and kidnapping a woman in Melbourne’s Brighton earlier this week — no politician wants to address the extent of how the Victorian prison system contributed to the “Brighton siege”.
