Hinch's Senate Diary: my cryptic Culleton conversation with the Attorney-General
George Brandis and James Ashby. Personal phone calls. A fascinating liaison.
Jun 8, 2017
George Brandis and James Ashby. Personal phone calls. A fascinating liaison.
Forty-five years ago, there was Watergate and, more recently, closer to home, we had Choppergate — as the “gate” appendage was tagged on to any political scandal around the globe. I guess I’d be stretching it to coin Watermarkgate. But, jeez, I’m tempted.
Powered by Taboola