Email*
Password*
Remember Me
Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900
Jun 8, 2017
Powered by Taboola
You must be logged in to post a comment.Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately
If wishes were fishes
No plane would I ride
Nor name on its side
For fishes not wishes
Damn hard to hide.
I just love Wonder Woman’s look of disdain
‘The Perils of Pauline (starring Pearly White) — the story so far :- Snidely Ashby drugs not so poor Pauline with his Poweraide, then kidnaps her, dragging our stupified heroin onto his (or at least an invisible donor’s) plane, then he flies her around the country ‘fleecing Phon sheep’ (PHONdling) – denying all of it : “I was only helping her through the election fence Officer!” ….. finally she and Mickey Finn catch up with Wonder Woman – at the Aviator’s Club …..”
https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/08/glen-le-lievre-108/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/
Show popup
Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.
Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
3 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre”
If wishes were fishes
No plane would I ride
Nor name on its side
For fishes not wishes
Damn hard to hide.
I just love Wonder Woman’s look of disdain
‘The Perils of Pauline (starring Pearly White) — the story so far :- Snidely Ashby drugs not so poor Pauline with his Poweraide, then kidnaps her, dragging our stupified heroin onto his (or at least an invisible donor’s) plane, then he flies her around the country ‘fleecing Phon sheep’ (PHONdling) – denying all of it : “I was only helping her through the election fence Officer!” ….. finally she and Mickey Finn catch up with Wonder Woman – at the Aviator’s Club …..”