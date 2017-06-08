Crikey Worm: Spy agencies in spotlight after Brighton terror, LET gains support -- just not from Abbott

On day three of the reaction to the Brighton terror incident, the focus has shifted to what the security and law enforcement agencies were doing in the lead up to the attack. The Agereports that the man who killed serviced apartments clerk Kai Hao on Monday, Yacqub Khayre, was recommended to be involved in deradicalisation programs in 2011, but this was rejected by law enforcement agencies. The AFP has denied this, stating it is a matter for the states. The Australian also reports this morning that ASIO had lost track of Khayre, and had to ask the Victorian parole board for his mobile number in May. It could be something to do with ASIO’s workload, which is at more than 400 cases at the moment (The Daily Telegraphhas claimed this story as an exclusive, but Attorney-General George Brandis dropped the figure in an interview with 2GB yesterday).
