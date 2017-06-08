Blaming one sect of Islam for 'producing the most terrorists' is idiotic
In the fight against Islam, Wahhabism shouldn't be our focus, as we unpack its origins and how it relates to Islamic terror.
Jun 8, 2017
In the fight against Islam, Wahhabism shouldn't be our focus, as we unpack its origins and how it relates to Islamic terror.
We’re currently approaching the middle of Ramadan, the sacred and spiritual month for the world’s roughly 1.6 billion Muslims. Ramadan is a month of peace, generosity and abstinence. At least that’s what it’s supposed to be — in theory.
Powered by Taboola