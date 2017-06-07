Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Economy

Jun 7, 2017

Tepid (but positive) GDP keeps the recessionistas at bay

While weak, the March GDP growth figures defy forecasts of negative growth, but reflect a fall in exports and housing investment, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

Share

A fall in exports curbed growth in the March quarter, according to national accounts data released this morning by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, but not enough to send growth into negative territory, as some economists had forecast.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/07/tepid-but-positive-gdp-keeps-the-recessionistas-at-bay/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.