Tepid (but positive) GDP keeps the recessionistas at bay
While weak, the March GDP growth figures defy forecasts of negative growth, but reflect a fall in exports and housing investment, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Jun 7, 2017
A fall in exports curbed growth in the March quarter, according to national accounts data released this morning by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, but not enough to send growth into negative territory, as some economists had forecast.
