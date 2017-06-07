Poll Bludger: why Qld Labor backed Adani's coal mine despite voter backlash
Adani's wildly controversial $16.5 billion Carmichael coal mine project in central Queensland is the latest in a long line of issues putting Labor at risk of dividing two key supporter bases.
One thought on “Poll Bludger: why Qld Labor backed Adani’s coal mine despite voter backlash ”
“With respect to the Adani project, it’s fascinating to think how different the government’s calculations might be if the independent crossbenchers had taken a more principled stand in the face of Labor’s cynical efforts to manipulate the electoral rules.” It is, isn’t it?
I also wonder what would happen if the fact that only 1460 jobs will be created at the cost to the taxpayer of $900, 000 per job was widely known? But no. We keep it simple. It’s jobs or the Reef. The bush against big city greenies. Nothing in between. Sickening.