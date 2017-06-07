Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 7, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

A win for Seven, a struggle for Nine and a battle from Ten.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

An easy win to Seven nationally, in the metros and regionally — Nine ran out of top tier programs but Ten battled on and did better than on Monday. Nine’s Love Child continues to die. Tonight sees the even weaker (and far more appalling) Last Resort appear in Nine’s line up at 9 pm. In rating terms that is a well-named program, just as The Biggest Loser describes struggling Ten.

