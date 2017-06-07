Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

An easy win to Seven nationally, in the metros and regionally — Nine ran out of top tier programs but Ten battled on and did better than on Monday. Nine’s Love Child continues to die. Tonight sees the even weaker (and far more appalling) Last Resort appear in Nine’s line up at 9 pm. In rating terms that is a well-named program, just as The Biggest Loser describes struggling Ten.
