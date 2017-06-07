Crikey understands these tweets were obtained using incredibly sophisticated, investigative journalistic techniques*, the full explanation of which we won’t bore you here. Suffice to say, these are authentic tweets sitting in US President Donald Trump’s “drafts” folder and don’t worry about it:

Why is Senate continuing to delay confirmation of new FBI director Tomi Lahren? Dems try to smear, but we WILL drain the swamp!

Had a very pleasant meeting with President Nieto. Showed him Electoral College map, he showed me map of Mexico. Lots of cake!

If Dems continue to drag feet on FBI confirmation, will sign executive order making Dems illegal. My agenda cannot be stopped!

Rumours saying I have ordered bombing of Belgium typical fake news. No mention in papers of my victory over Sen. Graham at Uno! Sad!

Director Lahren investigation found no evidence bombs on Brussels dropped by US forces. Time to end division and #MAGA!

Fake media claims “mistake”: actually our plan all along to bomb Belgium. Cannot tolerate Belgian provocations anymore. #draintheswamp

Very proud of my daughter Ivanka. Sen. Sanders tried to smear me by saying I have another daughter. Americans too smart for this!

Very proud of my daughter Tiffany who has just been appointed Sec of Defence.

No truth to reports my daughter Tiffany has invaded Iceland. Why media not report on building of wall?

Fake media claims I have not built wall. NOT TRUE. Wall is built, in storage in Trump Tower. Waiting to be transported.

Reports untrue that wall was accidentally built on Mexico’s southern border. President Nieto and I are best friends. Buy Trump steaks!

Huffpo lies: I know where EVERY nuclear warhead is, right now!

Maybe CNN should worry more about its low ratings and less about which city just got nuked or didn’t. Fake!

Fake news saying “World War 3” has started. Actual name “Trump War One”.

Great meeting with Mr Putin. Agreed that we can keep remains of Statue of Liberty.

Where is my ice-cream? #draintheswamp

*As practised by satirist Ben Pobjie