Crikey Worm

Jun 7, 2017

Crikey Worm: fallout from Brighton siege, pressure on foreign donations

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said parole laws need to be overhauled after Brighton terror siege, Adani coal mine gets green light but needs cash. It's the news you need to know, by Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

BRIGHTON SIEGE PUTS FOCUS ON PAROLE

“How was he on parole?” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said of Yacqub Khayre, the Somalian refugee shot dead by police in Brighton, Victoria yesterday after taking a sex worker hostage and killing the receptionist who worked in the serviced apartments. The Herald Sun reports that Khayre had a long history of thefts and assaults, and setting fire to prisons. The Age reports that Khayre was charged and acquitted over plans for a suicide attack on the Holsworthy army barracks, and he was considered a “peripheral player” in an anti-terror investigation. He was released on parole in December 2016, despite reportedly little belief he could be rehabilitated.

