Asian language study should be mandatory if Australia wants to flourish
If Australia wants to achieve strong second language proficiency, it should consider adopting a mandatory approach, says freelance writer Nick Rodway.
Jun 7, 2017
If Australia wants to achieve strong second language proficiency, it should consider adopting a mandatory approach, says freelance writer Nick Rodway.
This year marks a quarter of a century since former prime minister Paul Keating declared the “destiny” of Australia lay in Asia and the Pacific. Keating’s successors have followed this advice and kept Asia and in some ways Asian languages, firmly in the public consciousness, perhaps most theatrically by Julia Gillard government’s commissioning of the 2012 white paper Australia in the Asian century.
Powered by Taboola