Racism doesn’t start on the bus, so why the media obsession with shaming PT ranters?
The fixation on public transport “rants” is curious. These acts are rarely discussed as symptoms of broader social sicknesses.
Jun 6, 2017
“Racist rant caught on video,” ran the headline this week in News Corp, as though racist rants occur infrequently enough to report and are not, in fact, a fairly reliable feature of the company’s publications. When the Tele offers an account of racism, I am reminded of the women’s magazines of the 1990s, which so dependably condemned the blight of “bad body image”. You tell women they’re hideous beanbags filled with reeking lard for a hundred pages, then redeem yourself with a little false female empowerment. You spend decades concocting Somali gangs, Muslim “ideology”, Aboriginal indolence and Chinese avarice, then decry a woman on a bus for buying the fear that you sold.
