Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Jun 6, 2017

Racism doesn’t start on the bus, so why the media obsession with shaming PT ranters?

The fixation on public transport “rants” is curious. These acts are rarely discussed as symptoms of broader social sicknesses.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Racist rant caught on video,” ran the headline this week in News Corp, as though racist rants occur infrequently enough to report and are not, in fact, a fairly reliable feature of the company’s publications. When the Tele offers an account of racism, I am reminded of the women’s magazines of the 1990s, which so dependably condemned the blight of “bad body image”. You tell women they’re hideous beanbags filled with reeking lard for a hundred pages, then redeem yourself with a little false female empowerment. You spend decades concocting Somali gangs, Muslim “ideology”, Aboriginal indolence and Chinese avarice, then decry a woman on a bus for buying the fear that you sold.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/06/razer-why-do-racist-rants-on-public-transport-attract-a-lot-of-media-shaming/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.