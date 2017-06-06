More mass surveillance won’t make Brits (or Aussies) any safer
Jun 6, 2017
Islamist terrorists are almost inevitably known to security agencies before they act, but politicians insist ever more mass surveillance is the answer.
Details emerging in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack are getting worse and worse for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who was home secretary for six years before she became leader in the wake of the Brexit debacle last year.
