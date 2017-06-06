Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Jun 6, 2017

Media monopoly: where journalists and readers don't pass Go

Proposed changes by the federal government would end the cross-media ownership rules that have restrained media-wide monopoly since the 1980s, writes journalist and media watcher Christopher Warren.

Share

Media mergers

Monopoly — the Australian media game, not the board game — is being plonked down on the tables of board rooms and the cabinet table. The pieces are being shaken out of the box and laid out with a final tinge of excitement and anticipation.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Media monopoly: where journalists and readers don’t pass Go 

  1. klewso

    “Viva l’Murdochracy!”

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/06/media-monopoly-where-journalists-and-readers-dont-pass-go/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.