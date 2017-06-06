Media monopoly: where journalists and readers don't pass Go
Proposed changes by the federal government would end the cross-media ownership rules that have restrained media-wide monopoly since the 1980s, writes journalist and media watcher Christopher Warren.
Share
Monopoly — the Australian media game, not the board game — is being plonked down on the tables of board rooms and the cabinet table. The pieces are being shaken out of the box and laid out with a final tinge of excitement and anticipation.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “Media monopoly: where journalists and readers don’t pass Go ”
“Viva l’Murdochracy!”