Low emissions target: a win for both Turnbull and denialists, a loss for everyone
A low emissions target pays lip service to the climate denialist fixation with coal, while paving the way for a transition to renewable energy. Hence its appeal.
Jun 6, 2017
A low emissions target pays lip service to the climate denialist fixation with coal, while paving the way for a transition to renewable energy. Hence its appeal.
The beauty of a Low Emissions Target as a climate action policy is that, as a kind of lowest common denominator, it means everyone wins — and for that matter loses.
Powered by Taboola