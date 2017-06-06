Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
A strong debut for Channel Nine's True Story.
Jun 6, 2017
A mixed night, but not for Nine which found a success with True Story. It topped the metros, just in front of Seven’s House Rules. Ten’s Masterchef suffered, as did Ten, and the ABC had its best Monday night for more than a month. True Story managed 1.82 million viewers nationally (including 1.28 million in the metros and 545,000 in the regions which was pretty good for a new program). Seven’s House Rules did better though with 1.99 million nationally (which will rise over 2 million after the seven days viewing figures are factored in as well as a massive 772,000 in the regions). Ten’s Masterchef though could only manage 1.03 million and again had fewer viewers than Have You been Paying Attention (1.04 million). That meant Ten slipped in the rankings to fourth in the metros behind the ABC in the main channels.
