Sensible but firm: Turnbull finally takes stand against Chinese aggression
In fact, he actually took the fight to China, in terms of regional security, while rightly noting that Australia does not have to “choose” between China and the United States.
2 thoughts on “Sensible but firm: Turnbull finally takes stand against Chinese aggression ”
And yet, in the middle of all this tough talk, Australia is still involved with joint naval exercises with the Chinese navy, including right there in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. In November 2015 and again in April this year, Australian warships have been hosted in Chinese ports and run around together at sea firing their pop guns. Of the latest exercise the navy reported:
“This exercise and other Australian Defence Force activities with China continue to enhance our mutual understanding and build trust between our two nations,” Vice-Admiral Johnston said. “We will continue to seek out further opportunities for maritime engagement with the [Chinese] in supporting our shared objectives for regional stability.”
Ballarat is currently on a South East Asian deployment with further bilateral exercises planned with regional nations and the multilateral Exercise Bersama Shield, a Five Powers Defence Arrangement activity between Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Funnily enough, America is not in that particular picture.
So China being surrounded by open and historical antagonists, India, Japan, Taiwan and the USA are accused of aggression when they push back.
India is in a long running “war” with Pakistan, Japan, well we know what Japan did those decades ago, and the USA, well what can be said about the USA. It is true that China those decades ago killed hundreds or their own and many more with their very historical enemy Tibet. It is also true that in the last 60 years the number of innocents and military personnel (both USA and other nationals) killed by and as a result of USA hegemony would be the same as the population of a small country.
In exactly the same way that Australia’s delight in being able to join in illegal wars around the world dwarfs Chinese involvement in armed conflict.
Those invasions, and our support of extremist totalitarian states, have resulted in the tragedy of the modern terrorist challenge. That is as a result of “our” collective policies accordingly to Australian, UK and USA intelligent organizations. The same accusation or conclusion cannot be said of China.
For us to adopt the deputy sheriff role will not be overlooked by China and this is, yet again, another strategic stuff up by the master of stuff ups.
So how about a sense of perspective here.