Theresa May's call to 'regulate the internet' is a fantasy world of insecure security
Predictable calls for access to encrypted communications make us less safe, and are a cover for the security failures of authorities.
Jun 5, 2017
How would you like governments, their public servants and their hired contractors, to be able to break into any encryption you use online — your private messages, your internet banking, the internet-enabled toys your kids use, your car, your fridge, the lot — because “things need to change” in the fight against terrorism?
4 thoughts on “Theresa May’s call to ‘regulate the internet’ is a fantasy world of insecure security ”
The only thing that would be left on the internet if there were built-in backdoors to encryption would be Twitter. And the only one posting on that would be Trump.
At a time when the web community is being encouraged to leave behind http and instead secure websites behind https (encryption certificates) a sitting Prime Minister wants to argue for a completely insecure web?
“They hate us for our freedoms – so let us take one more.”
…. If these governments get their way those terrorists won’t have anything to hate us for.
Governments fear social media far more than terrorists.
Rather than pandering to panic merchants, governments would do better to be frank with the public about the inevitable risk of terrorism, while doing all they can to prevent it.
I’ve been heartened by the “keep calm and carry on” Londoners’ reaction. It’s exactly what the terrorists don’t want, people being determined to go about their lives undaunted.
In this light, right-wing politicians who vilify Muslims and stir up fear should be treated with the contempt they deserve. They clearly have no interest in stopping terrorism, nor defying terrorists’ attempts to change the way our society operates.