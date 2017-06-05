Batten down the hatches: Malcolm Turnbull's centrist push is creating a group of angry conservatives
Malcolm Turnbull is starting to deliver the centrist government many voters expected of him. But in doing so the PM will also incite a perfect storm of resistance from the conservative insurgents within his own party.
3 thoughts on “Batten down the hatches: Malcolm Turnbull’s centrist push is creating a group of angry conservatives ”
I understand the writer is a centralist conservative and writes reasoned articles, in fact more balanced that some of the political writers ate Fairfax and The Guardian, but to describe Turnbull as having a progressive approach is drawing a long bow.
It was a change in Turnbull’s determination for moderation that cause any lessening of reactionary rhetoric or neo liberal policies but the abject fear that the noose is drawing tighter. He rolled Abbott,on his own admission, on the basis of poll results. Those same polls are showing a relentless determination that we do not like Turnbull or his policies.
As a result of those polls has had no other choice but to change direction, the difficulty is that most people don’t believe him. He is being judged on 25+years of being in public view and we have seen such remarkable swings in his core “beliefs” that many people have concluded he has, in fact, no core beliefs other than his own superiority.
The conservatives in the L/NP worked Turnbull out way before any professional commentators did.
Turnbull would be wise to ignore the rants and hysteria of the extreme right nutters of the LNP … they have a limited appeal in Australia aside from a minority of rusted on fans of barking mad propagandists like Hadley or Bolt
But… so what? The media (including Crikey) seems obsessed with trying to convince us that those to Turnbull’s right will bring down the government rather than accept centrist policies.
I know conflict promotes clicks, but I call bullshit. Why would they? The right-wingers are careerist politicians just like the rest of them; the only way they get the goodies is by being in power. Turnbull should go ahead and defy them all he likes, knowing the public is on his side. In fact he should have been doing this from Day One.