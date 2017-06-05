Talk about recession can become a self-fulfilling prophecy
The problem with using the r-word, is that it can spook consumers, who are already closing their wallets because of stagnant wages.
No matter what the result from the national accounts this week, Australia will rack up a new record for the longest period of recession-free growth of any country. Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi, etc.
While the real economy floats on a froth of speculation and sentiment for frivolous consumptio, we remain vulnerable to recession whenever somebody shouts “fire”.