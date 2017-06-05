Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Economy

Jun 5, 2017

Talk about recession can become a self-fulfilling prophecy

The problem with using the r-word, is that it can spook consumers, who are already closing their wallets because of stagnant wages.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Recession in Australia

No matter what the result from the national accounts this week, Australia will rack up a new record for the longest period of recession-free growth of any country. Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi, etc.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Talk about recession can become a self-fulfilling prophecy 

  1. Murray Scott

    While the real economy floats on a froth of speculation and sentiment for frivolous consumptio, we remain vulnerable to recession whenever somebody shouts “fire”.

