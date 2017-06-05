Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Europe

Jun 5, 2017

Rundle: seven people killed, and it took just 18 hours for the politics to start again

Prime Minister Theresa May made a statement saying that "enough was enough" in terms of Muslim extremism. Shortly after, Jeremy Corbyn made a speech that broke the electoral "truce".

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

London terror attack Guy Rundle

Twenty-four hours after the brutal attacks on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, the death toll has risen to seven. It will rise further. There are 35 people in hospital, at least 15 of them said to be in a critical condition. Most likely the final toll will be about a dozen. The attack happened about 10pm, starting on the unremarkable bridge that leads from the city, the financial district — St Paul’s Cathedral and the Bank of England are in direct line with it – to the restaurant and bar strip around the south side of the bridge, and the old Borough market. Ten years ago, the market was a down-at-heel produce market; now it’s a popular spot for people who don’t want to go into the city.

One thought on “Rundle: seven people killed, and it took just 18 hours for the politics to start again 

  1. Paul

    I must admit to being surprised at Corbyn’s attack, surprised but utterly delighted. I thought he was too kind and thoughtful to speak the truths that are not allowed to be voiced. But I guess he has had enough of the lies, distortions and selected quotes that the UK has vomited out about him. There are realities that exist which the media and conservatives deny, in the same way they deny global warming and conservative inferiority on economics.

    It is past time to call these human hyenas out.

