Jun 5, 2017

After Triggs, News Corp excited to find a different woman to attack every day in its papers

The minions at News Corp were probably worried they'd never find another scapegoat. Bully for them.

David Salter —

David Salter

It looks very much like we are at the dawning of another 18C-type campaign, directed from the battlements of Holt Street. The Murdoch forces have found a new enemy to attack, and are again about to waste thousands of journalistic hours and forests of newsprint on a delusional crusade, all the while depicting themselves as victims.

One thought on “After Triggs, News Corp excited to find a different woman to attack every day in its papers 

  1. Aethelstan

    The Australian is only slightly less of a shrill propaganda sheet for the fringe right and its cheerleaders than the Daily Telegraph… and the DT descends into righteous hyteria at the drop of a hat …

