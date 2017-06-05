It looks very much like we are at the dawning of another 18C-type campaign, directed from the battlements of Holt Street. The Murdoch forces have found a new enemy to attack, and are again about to waste thousands of journalistic hours and forests of newsprint on a delusional crusade, all the while depicting themselves as victims.
One thought on “After Triggs, News Corp excited to find a different woman to attack every day in its papers ”
The Australian is only slightly less of a shrill propaganda sheet for the fringe right and its cheerleaders than the Daily Telegraph… and the DT descends into righteous hyteria at the drop of a hat …