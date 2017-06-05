Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The AFL and another huge Sunday night for House Rules gives Channel Seven a narrow win over Channel Nine.
Jun 5, 2017
Seven’s night as House Rules had its second 2 million plus national audience on consecutive Sundays (2.05 million). It dominated Nine’s The Voice (1.43 million) and Ten’s Masterchef Australia (1.05 million) which remains flat. And that was the night after a day dominated by reporting and news on the atrocity in London.
