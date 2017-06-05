Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jun 5, 2017

The AFL and another huge Sunday night for House Rules gives Channel Seven a narrow win over Channel Nine.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Seven’s night as House Rules had its second 2 million plus national audience on consecutive Sundays (2.05 million). It dominated Nine’s The Voice (1.43 million) and Ten’s Masterchef Australia (1.05 million) which remains flat. And that was the night after a day dominated by reporting and news on the atrocity in London.

