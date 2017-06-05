Crikey Worm: An Australian caught up in London attack and US-Australia talks in Sydney
Labor Senator Sam Dastyari caught up in London attack, and ASIO find cache of government files in Canberra raid.
Jun 5, 2017
Labor Senator Sam Dastyari caught up in London attack, and ASIO find cache of government files in Canberra raid.
An Australian woman was one of dozens injured in a terror attack in London yesterday, which resulted in seven people killed and three of the terrorists shot dead by police. A total of 12 people were arrested by police yesterday in association with the attack near London Bridge.
Powered by Taboola