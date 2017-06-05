We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “A brief history of the unraveling Alex Malley CPA fiasco ”
I never understood why Nine televised a conversations style programme with Malley – it didn’t tie in with their usual lineup & had a weird scheduling on Sunday morning.
That the CPA paid for it to be aired now makes sense.